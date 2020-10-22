The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of a Nashville man on Tuesday night who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 in what they allege was a case of drunk driving.
According to an FPD news release, 31-year-old Robert Long, of Nashville, was arrested after FPD received numerous calls around 10:30 p.m. about a a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-65 between Goose Creek Bypass and Murfreesboro Road.
FPD released dashcam footage that showed a vehicle driving along the interior shoulder of the interstate passing dozens of vehicles traveling in the correct direction.
Officers were able to box in the car that they said was driven by Long, at which point he was arrested without incident and with no injuries or property damage reported.
Long was charged with driving under the influence, his third offense according to police, felony evading, reckless endangerment, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, violation of the implied consent law and disorderly conduct.
Long remains jailed on a $10,000 bond set by the magistrate.
