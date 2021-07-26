The Franklin Police Department arrested a Nashville man they said was drunk and driving recklessly early Monday morning.
According to an FPD news release, at approximately 12:30 a.m., 23-year-old Willis Jackson Oothout was seen by an FPD officer "careening into Franklin’s downtown neighborhood on Third Avenue."
Police report that Oothout was impaired and traveling 70 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Oothout was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving, and was jailed on a $5,000 bond. He is due in court on Oct. 12.
