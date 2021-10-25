The Franklin Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Nashville man for the alleged violent armed robbery of the Market Master convenience store on Columbia Avenue.
Tyshawn Jackson Hoesay was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $250,000 bond set by the magistrate, according to an FPD news release.
FPD reports that shortly before 9 p.m., an unidentified witness called 911 and reported seeing two masked men walk into the convenience store, and officers who were in the area saw the suspected robbers run into a nearby commercial area, and with the assistance of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputies, set up a perimeter.
Hoesay was arrested, but police are working to identify the second suspect as well as the getaway driver, who police said was driving a maroon Dodge Durango.
If you have any information about the second suspect or the getaway driver, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers. There is a cash reward for information that leads to additional arrests.
FPD is asking anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or submit and anonymous eTip here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.