The Franklin Police Department arrested a man in connection with a May 18 burglary of Walgreens that allegedly saw the suspect tunnel through a wall and steal a "large quantity" of opioids.
According to an FPD news release, 27-year-old Austin Cornett was arrested in Jacksboro, Tenn., Campbell County, on Monday following a tip from a citizen.
In July, police identified Cornett as the suspect in the burglary that saw a man captured on the store's surveillance cameras entering the building's front doors at approximately 5:41 p.m. and was captured on camera around 11 p.m. stealing a "large quantity" of opioid painkillers after police said that he tunneled through the drywall between the store and the pharmacy.
Cornett was transported to Williamson County and faces one count of burglary, but at this time no court date has been set.
"Franklin Police commend the engaged citizens who came forward with information in this case that led to Cornett’s identification and capture," FPD said in the news release.
