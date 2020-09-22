The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of three teens who they said were attempting to sell a stolen pistol to a plainclothes police officer police officer before they robbed the officer at gunpoint.
According to an FPD news release, at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday night an unidentified FPD officer in plain clothes attempted to purchase a stolen pistol as part of an investigation.
The officer contacted the seller and, according to police, during the transaction two suspects pointed guns at the officer and stole his money before fleeing the scene.
Later Monday night three 18 year olds, Daniel Tyrell Miller, of Franklin, Zachary Obrian Smith, of Nashville, and Kendrell Demontra Ellison, of La Vergne were all arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.
All three were booked into the Williamson County Jail where Smith and Ellison are held on a $350,000 bond while Miller has a $500,000 bond. All three are due in court on Dec. 8.
