The Franklin Police Department responded to Battle Avenue on Sunday night after a car crashed into a home.
According to a FPD news release, officers responded to the 300 block of Battle Avenue at 11:50 p.m. where they found an unoccupied vehicle that was crashed into a home, both of which had significant damage.
A Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy also responded to the scene and found a person walking nearby who was later identified as 18-year-old Alona Sanford, of Franklin.
Law enforcement allege that Sanford was driving the vehicle, and reported that she suffered minor injuries in the crash.
No injuries were reported inside of the home, and no other information about the incident was immediately available.
Sanford has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash and has been released from the Williamson County Jail on a $2,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.
