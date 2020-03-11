The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of four young adults who police say were in the process of burglarizing vehicles early on Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, the four suspects were spotted by a resident checking door handles of vehicles at an apartment complex on North Royal Oaks Boulevard at approximately 2:45 a.m.
Officers located and arrested all four suspects, identified by police as Acuma Juma and Nokrac Michael, who are both 18 years old, and Ochon Abdu and Eric Mario, who are both 19 years old.
Police said that all four teens are Nashville residents and were allegedly found with stolen property.
Each teen was charged with auto burglary, four counts of attempted burglary, and felony criminal conspiracy.
Juma and Michael are each held with a $180,000 bond while Mario is held with a $85,000 bond and Abdu is held with a $50,000 bond in the Williamson County Jail. All four have a court date of March 19.
