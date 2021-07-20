The Franklin Police Department awarded three students college scholarships on Tuesday.
The $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Faith and Hope Anderson, the daughters of Lt. Eric Anderson and Carla Anderson, and another student, Macy Savage, who is the daughter of Officer Scott Savage and Kim Savage.
Faith Anderson will attend Birmingham-Southern University while Hope Anderson will attend the University of Memphis.
According to an FPD news release, the scholarships awarded through FPD's Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP), a volunteer-run nonprofit officer support organization.
