The Franklin Police Department announced charges against an Alabama man it said robbed a gas station on Aug. 14.
According to a FPD news release, 44-year-old Floyd Smith, of of Valhermoso Springs, Al., has been charged with aggravated robbery after it alleges that Smith held up the Berry Farms Twice Daily gas station early on the morning of Friday, Aug. 14.
Police said that Smith told the clerk that he was armed when he demanded the store's money.
Police said that Smith fled in a vehicle that was spotted by a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy on I-65 North near McEwen, before he abandoned the car in a parking garage.
Smith then jumped from the second story of the parking garage in an attempt to escape, resulting in what police called serious injuries.
The extent of those injuries was not released, but Smith was taken to a local hospital and was booked into the Williamson County Jail when he was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
FPD added that Smith is a convicted felon who was recently released from an Alabama Prison.
A magistrate set Smith’s bond at $50,000, and he is due in court on Nov. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.