Update (May 17, 3 p.m.): The Franklin Police Department announced the identification of a man they said exposed himself to a teen employee of the Berry Farms Chick-Fil-A restaurant while going through the drive thru line on May 4.
According to an FPD news release, the man is 48-year-old Robert Rawson of Franklin, who has now been charged with indecent exposure. He was identified thanks to a citizen's tip, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4.
Original story (May 12, 2021):
The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man they said exposed his genitals to a teen as he went through the drive-thru line of a Chick-Fil-A restaurant.
According to an FPD news release, the incident took place on the evening of Tuesday, May 4, at the Berry Farms location when an unidentified white man allegedly exposed himself to the teen employee.
Police did not release any additional details about the incident, but they did release surveillance footage of the gold-colored vehicle with faded paint and a worn, dented exterior that the man was driving.
FPD is now asking that anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows anything about the incident or suspect to contact police.
Crime Stoppers is also offering an unspecified cash reward to anyone who can help identify the man.
Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.