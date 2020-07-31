Franklin Police Department detectives arrested 28-year-old Joseph Antonio Gonzalez Rodriguez, who they said is a registered sex offender from Connecticut, for the alleged statutory rape of a minor in Franklin.
According to a department news release, Rodriguez has been living in Franklin since March and failed to register with law enforcement, something that is required of someone convicted of a sex crime.
Police said in the release that Rodriguez's Connecticut standing was related to a sex crime against a minor, and on Wednesday, he was charged by Franklin Police with failing to register before he was released on a $75,000 bond set by the Magistrate.
On Thursday detectives arrested Rodriguez again at his Murfreesboro Road condo, this time charging him with one count of statutory rape after police allege that Rodriguez had sex with at least one minor since he came to Tennessee.
Rodriguez is now held in the Williamson County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and he will appear in court on Aug. 4.
FPD is asking that anyone with information about other children that Rodriguez may have had contact with to call the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513.
In the state of Tennessee any person who has knowledge of or believes that they may have knowledge of a child who is being abused or neglected is required by law to report the information to law enforcement.
Failure to report abuse is a violation of the law and a Class A misdemeanor which can carry a sentence of up to three months imprisonment.
The state also provides residents with the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline which can be reached by calling 1-877-237-0004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.