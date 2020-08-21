The Franklin Police Department charged a Nashville woman with assault after she allegedly hit and nurse and bit an officer following a DUI arrest.
According to an FPD news release, 24-year-old Alicia Perlson was pulled over early Friday morning where she was found to be impaired after she nearly hit several vehicles while trying to leave a Meridian Boulevard bar and grill.
Police said that Perlson became belligerent when she was at the hospital for a blood alcohol test and subsequently kicked an emergency room nurse and a police officer in the face as well as biting another officer.
Perlson was charged with DUI, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, two counts of Disorderly Conduct and three counts of Assault.
Perlson is free on the $7,000 bond set by the Magistrate, and is due in court on Nov. 21.
