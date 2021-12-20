The Franklin Police Department filled toy boxes for 10 Franklin families this year as part of the 2021 Kristi and Carter Oakley FPD Christmas Toy Drive.
The annual toy drive collected toys until Dec. 15 in memory of the mother and son who were killed in 2015 while trying to help a family who were involved in a traffic crash.
Now Brad Lewis, the father and grandfather of Kristi and Carter Oakley, respectively, builds wooden toy boxes in their honor to be filled with toys for children in need. This year, FPD was joined by community members in collecting stuffed animals, bicycles and more.
"Franklin Police Officers got to play Santa today, getting these special, handcrafted toy boxes to 10 Franklin families," an FPD news release reads. "Thanks to generous residents, officers had enough toys to fill the 10 boxes, and then some!"
