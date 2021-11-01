The Franklin Police Department is collecting toys for children's Christmas gifts through Dec. 15 as part of the annual Kristi and Carter Oakley FPD Christmas Toy Drive.
According to an FPD news release, the toys are collected in memory of a mother and son who lost their lives in 2015 while trying to help others in Franklin.
Unwrapped toys for children in need aged 1-17 will be collected in the FPD headquarters lobby Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Dec. 15.
Brad Lewis, the father and grandfather of Kristi and Carter Oakley, built wooden toy boxes in their honor to be filled with toys for children in need.
"A bond brought about by tragedy has blessed needy families every Christmas since, and all in memory of two good Samaritans who died helping others in need," the release reads.
Monetary donations cannot be accepted.
