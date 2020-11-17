The Franklin Police Department is crediting citizens with helping to get two alleged drunk drivers off the road on Monday night after two separate vehicle crashes.
According to an FPD news release, a citizen reported an erratic driver on Columbia Avenue near Downs Boulevard around 9:35 p.m. and responding officers found a damaged vehicle on Battle Avenue that had it's airbags deployed.
Police said that they did not know what the vehicle had struck, but upon stopping the vehicle they arrested 24-year-old Franklin resident Angel Santiago, charging him with driving under the influence, driving without a license, violation of the implied consent law and failure to maintain a lane.
Santiago was released on a $2,500 bond set by the Magistrate, and is due in court on Jan. 19.
Police then report that a little more than an hour later they responded to a crash at East McEwen Drive and Oxford Glen Drive, after a citizen reported that a truck that had left the roadway and crashed into an embankment.
Officers arrested the driver, identified as 52-year-old Franklin resident Rhonda Baskin, and charged her with DUI, resisting arrest, violation of the implied consent law, failure to maintain a lane, failure to report a crash and driving without due care.
Baskin was released on a $5,000 bond set by the Magistrate, and is due in court on Jan. 19.
