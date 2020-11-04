The Franklin Police Department is collecting toys for children's Christmas gifts through Dec. 18.
According to an FPD news release, the toys are collected in memory of a mother and son who lost their lives in 2015 while trying to help others in Franklin.
On Feb. 16, 2015, Kristi Clark and her 10-year-old son, Carter Oakley, were hit by a semi truck and killed after they got out of their car to help five people in an overturned SUV on I-65, which was covered in ice.
Since that day Kristi Clark's father, Brad Lewis, and members of FPD have formed bond that now helps them bring joy to children and families in need on Christmas.
Lewis is a skilled craftsman and has built 10 wooden toy boxes in honor of his daughter and grandson and now FPD is seeking the public's help in filling them up with toys for Franklin families in need.
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off in the Franklin Police Headquarters lobby 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from now through Dec. 18, but monetary donations can not be accepted.
