The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person they said stole a package from the porch of a Fair Street home.
According to an FPD news release, the department is offering an unspecified cash reward for information about the suspect who was captured on a surveillance camera taking a package in broad daylight.
That footage shows the suspect who is white and was wearing a red shirt and a dark-colored cap during the alleged theft.
FPD released the information on Thursday, but it's unclear when the theft took place.
FPD ask that anyone with information on the suspect call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.