The Franklin Police Department is seeking qualified applicants to apply to be police officers, according to a release.
The application period will end Jan 17, and testing will be held on Jan. 27.
More from the release: "Under limited supervision, Franklin Police Officers patrol assigned zones while exercising responsibility for the enforcement of state and local laws relating to public safety and welfare. They control traffic, prevent crime and disturbances of the peace, and arrest violators. While working under often stressful, high-risk conditions, officers apply good independent judgment when dealing with dangerous or unusual situations, and implement safe practices and procedures."
