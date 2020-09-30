The Franklin Police Department is celebrating a 27-year veteran of the department, Sgt. Don Zelaya, who is set to retire after his last shift on Sept. 30.
According to an FPD news release, Zelaya, who is also known as "Z" or "Z-Man" to his fellow officers, joined FPD in 1993 where he served as a patrol officer, narcotics detective, narcotics supervisor and patrol supervisor, as well as working as a Special Federal Officer while on assignment to the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force.
Zelaya previously served with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and as a police officer in Greenville, Mississippi, where he served in narcotics, SWAT, rescue and dive teams.
"Sgt. Zelaya was named Officer of the Year by the Fraternal Order of Police for his work in a major state and federal drug investigation," the release reads. "His contributions to the creation and development of the Franklin Police Department’s Flex Team have been immeasurable. Z is loved and will be greatly missed by his FPD family."
