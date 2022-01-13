The Franklin Police Department is currently hiring a school crossing guard.
According to an FPD news release, the part-time position has a starting pay rate of $18.85 per hour.
The release says the ideal candidate would be "assertive but kind, and able to work in varying weather conditions" and be responsible for pedestrian safety and efficient traffic flow in school zones.
More information about the position including how to apply can be found here.
