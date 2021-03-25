The Franklin Police Department's Honor Guard presented the colors at Tuesday night's Nashville Predators hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, a 7-1 victory for Nashville.
FPD Detective Matt Thompson, Detective Tyler Wiggers, Officer Kyle Brink, Officer John Tuck and Officer Dustyn Stevens represented the department.
“Presenting the colors at events such as the Predators games is a huge opportunity to represent our Department, fellow officers, and the people of Franklin," Detective Thompson, who is also a retired Marine, said in an email.
"When the National Anthem is played at these events, and we are standing there at attention in front of tens of thousands of people, one cannot help but be reminded of the tremendous sacrifice men and women have made to ensure our freedom and safety."
