The Franklin Police Department honored a 29-year department veteran who retired on Saturday.
According to an FPD news release, Lt. John Lawrence began his career with the department in 1992, and has served as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, SWAT Team member and commander, and Patrol Sergeant, with his most recent assignments as Chief Firearms Instructor and Rangemaster.
“Lt. Lawrence has served both his country and the City of Franklin,” Chief Deborah Faulkner said in the news release. “He accomplished so much as a member of the FPD. I am grateful for him and wish him the best in his retirement.”
Prior to joining FPD, Lawrence served as a U.S. Army infantryman in the 101st Airborne Division in Korea, as well as in the National Guard and Army Reserve for 21 years, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant.
He also holds degrees from Arkansas State University and Middle Tennessee State University, and was a Class 252 graduate of the FBI National Academy.
