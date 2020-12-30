The Franklin Police Department honored longtime employee, Records Unit Supervisor Angela Hardemon, who retired last Wednesday after 36 years of service to the city.
According to an FPD news release, Hardemon began her career with the department in 1984 as an Emergency Dispatcher.
She also served as a Parking Enforcement Officer, Records Clerk and Administrative Assistant.
Service has run in Hardemon's family as her mother retired from the City Clerk’s Office in 2013 and her brother serves in the Street Department, and her daughter serves as a Victim/Witness Advocate with the District Attorney’s Office.
“Ms. Hardemon has worked so hard for so long,” FPD Chief Deborah Faulkner said in a news release. “She has always been focused and dedicated to the Franklin Police Department. She deserves to have this special time with her family. We will all miss her smile.”
Hardemon has served under six different Franklin Police Chiefs, and recalled when retired Sergeant Barbara Derricks encouraged her to apply at FPD in 1984.
“Sgt. Derricks was so encouraging, and helped to give me a start at a career I’ve loved for decades,” Hardemon said in the news release. “I’ve had some incredible opportunities along the way and will be forever grateful for my FPD family. They’ve helped shape me, and taught me what being a good person and leader is all about.”
