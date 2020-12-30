The Franklin Police Department honored retiring 25-year career law enforcement Officer Ed Baynes.
According to an FPD news release, Baynes began his career with FPD in 1995 as an emergency dispatcher before transferring to the Patrol Division as a full time police officer.
“I intentionally stayed in patrol for my entire career because that’s where I’ve loved serving,” Baynes said in the news release. “Wearing a uniform and driving a police car every day gave me an incredible opportunity to interact with some amazing citizens whom it’s been a distinct honor to serve.”
Baynes' was most recently assigned to the department’s Field Operations Division, and has served as a Field Training Officer for dozens of new FPD officers.
“Officer Baynes has dedicated his life to protecting the people of Franklin,” FPD Chief Deborah Faulkner said in the news release. “His professionalism and caring attitude inspired all of us. We wish him the very best in his retirement.”
