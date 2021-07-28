The Franklin Police Department has identified a suspect in the May 18 burglary of the Murfreesboro Road Walgreens.
That man has been identified as 27-year-old Austin Cornett, and police are hoping that the public can help them locate Cornett who is now facing a charge of burglary.
As previously reported, that incident saw a then unidentified man allegedly hide inside of the pharmacy and emerged after employees had left the business for the night.
That suspect was captured on the store's surveillance cameras entering the building's front doors at approximately 5:41 p.m. and was captured on camera around 11 p.m. stealing a "large quantity" of opioid painkillers after police said that he tunneled through the drywall between the store and the pharmacy.
According to an updated FPD news release, Cornett may be hiding out in the Campbell County, Tennessee area, and police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of Cornett.
Police urge anyone with information on Cornett's whereabout to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous e-Tip here.
