The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person they said cut several electrical wires in a building under construction on Rush Street.
According to an FPD news release, the incident happened sometime over the weekend in what police believe may have been an attempt to steal copper from the building at 4000 Rush St., resulting in more than $200,000 in damage including the cost to rewire the building.
Police are offering an unspecified reward for information which can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 615-794-4000 or by submitting an eTip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.