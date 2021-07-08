The Franklin Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary of Just Love Coffee in the McEwen Northside Plaza.
According to FPD spokesperson Officer Ryan Schuman, officers were dispatched to the business at 6:05 a.m. where they found the shop's front glass door shattered.
Surveillance footage showed an unidentified person, who was concealing their identity, smash the glass door with a large rock at approximately 3 a.m.
Police said that the suspect stole a safe with approximately $1,000 as well as approximately $190 from a cash register.
No arrests have been made in the theft, and police said that only one person was recorded on the security camera.
