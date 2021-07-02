Franklin Police Department detectives say they are investigating a "lookalike bomb" that was left in an outdoor trash can at the Williamson County Recreation Center on Fulton Greer Lane Tuesday.
The fitness center was evacuated, according to an FPD press release. The area was locked down as the Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Squad worked with Franklin Police to determine the device was fake.
The release says detectives have several leads and are offering a reward for information.
