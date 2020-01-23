The Franklin Police Department is looking into the disappearance of a 35-year-old man who has not been seen since December.
According to police, family members say that 35-year-old Gerardo Hernandez left his Franklin home on Dec. 15. His vehicle is accounted for, but Hernandez has not been seen or heard from since.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
"His family grows more concerned with each passing day," the release says.
Police say Hernandez does not have Alzheimer's or dementia, but that he may have a substance abuse problem.
If you have any information on Hernandez, please call the Franklin Police Department at (615)794-2513.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.