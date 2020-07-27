The Franklin Police are investigating an attempted carjacking and shooting on Sunday night at the Dwell at McEwen apartments on Reliance Drive.
According to an FPD news release, at approximately 11:45 p.m., two unidentified Black males approached an unidentified male victim and ordered him out of his vehicle.
Police said that one of the suspects was armed with a gun and fired one shot into the vehicle as the victim began backing away.
The victim was not struck by gunfire, and the suspects fled in a white four-door car and remain at large.
Police are asking that residents with security cameras review footage and are offering an unspecified cash reward for information on the crime or the suspect.
Anyone with a tip can call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or can submit and anonymous eTip here.
