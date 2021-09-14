The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the person who stole a trailer on Sunday, Sept. 12.
According to an FPD news release, the trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Tiny Little Donuts on Hillsboro Road by someone driving a red or purple pickup truck, and now police are offering an unspecified cash reward for information in the theft.
No other information about the incident has been released by police, but they are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip here.
