The Franklin Police Department is investigating the theft of three trucks from Foriest Tree Care early Sunday morning.
According to an FPD news release, around 2:30 a.m. several unidentified people rammed through the business' security gate before stealing three heavy-duty pickup trucks, all of which were marked with the Foriest Tree Care company logo.
Police said that one of the trucks is a white 2018 Ford F550 flatbed pickup and the other two were both white 2019 Dodge Ram 5500 flatbed pickups, two of which were hauling black flat bed trailers.
Police recovered one of those stolen trailers after they said it "became disabled" on Interstate 65 near McEwen Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.