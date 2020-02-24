The Franklin Police Department are seeking the public's help in locating Darius Harrison, 27, of Franklin, who allegedly pushed and choked his girlfriend outside of an Ambiance Way residence on Saturday night.
FPD has charged Harrison with Aggravated Assault — police say he fled from the scene before officers arrived.
FPD is offering a cash reward for information that leads to Harrison's arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip.
