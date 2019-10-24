Franklin Police Department is warning residents within a two-mile radius of The Landings after a disturbing attack of a woman early this morning on McKay’s Court, according to a release.
The relase says that at about 4:30 am, a resident took her dog out when an attacker wearing a hoodie struck her several times in the face and then fled after the victim’s dog fought back. The attacker is described as a tall white male with a solid build, scruffy face, and wavy hair.
FPD is stepping up patrols in both marked and unmarked cars and asks residents to remain vigilant, especially during late night and early morning hours.
Police are asking that residents with a Ring Doorbell or other exterior camera are urged to check it for overnight activations in hopes that someone may have captured an image of the attacker.
