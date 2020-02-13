The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who is accused of stealing a credit card from a shoppers purse in Kroger and then using it to buy approximately $12.5 thousand worth of merchandise in Green Hills including at the Apple Store, Microsoft Store and Louis Vuitton.
Anyone with information on the identification or location of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here, and may be eligible for a cash reward.
