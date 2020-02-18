Skid-steer loader theft suspect Sunbelt Rentals of Franklin.

Screen capture from a surveillance camera of the suspect in the theft of a Skid-steer loader from Sunbelt Rentals of Franklin.

 Courtesy of the Franklin Police Department

The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying a man who allegedly stole a rented skid-steer from Sunset Rentals on Thursday, Feb. 6, after providing false information to the business.

Skid-Steer

A skid-steer construction utility vehicle similar to this was stolen from Sunbelt Rentals in Franklin. This is not the exact vehicle that was stolen. 

The skid-steer is a construction utility vehicle with a bucket loader on the front valued at $36,000.

The unidentified man was last seen driving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

FPD asks anyone with information on the theft or the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip here.

