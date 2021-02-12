The Franklin Police Department faced a variety of changes and new challenges in 2020 from the pandemic, to protests and shifting crime trends, but they're focused on continuing to positively connect with the community in 2021.
"We are a department that prides itself on its outreach, and it’s hard to do community policing when the community you serve is sheltering in place at home,” FPD Chief Deborah Faulkner said in a virtual interview, adding that normal events such as the citizens police academy or evening attending HOA meetings to speak with residents just couldn’t happen.
Faulkner said that they are monitoring the ongoing public health crisis in hopes of connecting directly with communities as soon as possible from public events like parades and festivals to more one on one interactions.
“That inability to have that contact with the public has made it difficult,” Faulkner said. “It’s totally different — I’ve not seen law enforcement the way we had to do it last year.”
FPD has adapted to the pandemic in numerous ways including no longer taking roll call in an office setting, instead having shifts take roll call from their patrol vehicles. Officers are also taking reports for non-violent or less urgent calls either on the phone or at a safe distance in person, such as an officer standing in a yard while they talk to a homeowner on their porch.
“We can’t work from home. We have to be in the public and be visible and out there among people, protecting their safety,” Faulkner said. “I can tell it’s taken a toll on their morale. They’re tired. But at the same time we’ve felt the support of the people.”
Faulkner said that other changes have included the supply of PPE equipment such as masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for officers, patrol vehicles and other equipment.
“I never thought we’d do law enforcement wearing masks,” Faulkner said. “We’re usually after the bad guys with the masks, but it’s totally different this year.”
Community Needs and Shifting Crime Trends
Faulkner said that over the past year FPD has seen more personal crimes than property crimes, with a noted rise in psychological emergencies, welfare checks, domestic violence incidents, assaults and threats of or acts of suicide.
“We had more suicides last year, we had 93 overdoses — people were pretty maxed out and pretty stressed,” Faulkner said.
Faulkner said that while property crimes like vehicle burglaries have been seen across the city and county, a lot of property crimes are not happening simply due to more people staying at home more often.
Summer of Protests
Throughout 2020 protests took place in cities and towns across the country including a series of demonstrations on and around Franklin’s town square.
The protests for racial justice following the May 30 killing of George Floyd sparked events nationwide. This included a summer of protests in Nashville following the May 30 riot, and protests across Williamson County.
A chief component to those demonstrations were calls for police accountability and public safety reforms.
In June Fulkner spoke alongside other city officials and community and faith leaders at a vigil in Franklin that drew hundreds of community members.
“Officers paid attention to what was going on around the country and it did cause them to do some self-reflection on their job and their career, but all in all they just stuck together and did the job,” Faulkner said. “I was really proud of them.”
In January FPD earned its Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation at the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, ranking it among 61 other agencies.
“Our commitment to improvement is continual. We are always striving to serve Franklin with Excellence by meeting and exceeding national best practices in law enforcement. Our community deserves that,” Faulkner said in January.
That accreditation ensures that the department has met or exceeded use of force policy recommendations set by the U.S. Department of Justice, and Faulkner said that these are things that the general public expects of FPD.
“We know we’re blessed and supported, we know how lucky we are,” Faulkner said. “We want to continue to deserve that and earn it.”
Jobs
The growth of public attention on policing has also shown a light on the deficit in police applications nationwide, something that was true before 2020.
FPD has been among nearly every public safety agency in Williamson County that has recently been or is actively hiring, with a slew of FPD retirements taking place in 2020. Faulkner said that they have about half a dozen positions to fill in with their upcoming budget year.
Faulkner said that a reduction in applications and other factors can make recruitment and retention is a challenge. FPD is also looking to hire the right people and not necessary just fill a position, committing to keeping their standards of who they employ in order to retain their department’s quality and culture.
“You’ve got to really be committed to this career. It’s not easy and it’s not for someone who’s not sure what they want to do in life. It truly is a commitment for you and your family,” Faulkner said. ”It’s not for everybody, and it’s not meant to be, but we continue to search for the best and the brightest to come here to Franklin to work.”
“We also want to do the best we can to mirror our population, and that’s difficult too because a lot of women and minorities are attracted to the private sector,” She added, noting the large amount of competitive and private jobs in the region. “We’re going to try our best to attract young men and women, and particular minorities and candidates who are bi-lingual to the City of Franklin.”
Service
For Faulkner, the changes brought by 2020 are certainly dramatic, but it has not impacted her desire to continue to protect and serve, a passion that was first sparked when she was around four years old in South Nashville.
Faulkner recalled one night with her mother at home — her father was working the late shift — when they discovered a peeping tom at her window as she got ready for bed.
“My mother was so scared,” Faulkner said. “I was just old enough old enough to play with the latch on the door, so she immediately ran to the back door to check the latch to make sure it was locked and then she called the Nashville Police Department.
“They got there really fast and I remember seeing all these big men walking around our yard — I could see their flashlights and I could hear them talking and I was peeping in the window watching all this and it made a huge impression on me,” Faulkner said. “The thing I remember is how they made me feel. They made me feel safe and protected and cared about.”
“I told a group of new officers not long ago, you know, with all of our technology and wonderful vehicles and the tools that we have, there’s one constant — it’s how you make people feel,” Faulkner said. “How you let them know that this is the most important thing that you’ve done all day and that it’s important to you because it’s important to the people that we serve.”
Faulkner said that the community they serve is what they're focused on supporting and protecting, regardless of the challenges behind us or ahead of us.
"Everybody had a bad year last year," Faulkner said. "This year has to better and we have to work together to make it better, and we're going to do the best we can to stand by the public."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.