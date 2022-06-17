Retired Detective Sgt. Barbara Jean Lane Derricks died June 9, per a Franklin Police release.
A retired, 16-year member of the Franklin Police Department, her fellow officers and colleagues mourn Barbara’s loss and remember her service, per the release.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her daughters: Detryce Derricks and YuRonda Derricks (Antonio Curry), 3 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, Sister: Juanita McLemore, Brothers: Ostranda (Mary) Lane, Douglas (Linda) Lane, Howard Donnell (Barbara Sue) Lane, Fred (Mary E.) Lane and a host of family and friends.
Final Arrangements:
Visitation with the family:
Friday June 17, 2022, 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home
101 Confederate Dr., Franklin
Funeral Service will be:
Saturday June 18, 2022, 12 noon at
Limestone Baptist Church
1613 W. Main Street, Franklin
Eulogist: Elder Mack E. Morton
Interment: Pinecrest Memorial Gardens
Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie Franklin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
101 Confederate Dr.
Franklin, TN
615-790-7226
