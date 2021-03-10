The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying someone they said robbed the Columbia Avenue Hardee's early Tuesday morning.
According to an FPD news release, the incident took place at 5:15 a.m., when an unknown man entered the restaurant and demanded money from employees after indicating that he was armed with a gun.
Police said that the man was wearing two jackets, a mask and a billed hat, and was captured on several surveillance cameras from both Hardee's and a neighboring business, and in one of those cameras he was seen walking down the road carrying a longboard-style skateboard.
No one was injured in the incident, and now police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
