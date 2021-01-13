The Franklin Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man they said fled from a traffic stop on Tuesday night.
According to an FPD news release, 21-year-old Nicholas Owens is wanted by police after they said he fled a traffic stop at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot in the area of Liberty Pike and Sycamore Drive.
Police said that Owens is a convicted felon who was out of custody on Community Corrections but they did not specify what he has been convicted of or what he was pulled over for on Tuesday.
Now Crime Stoppers is offering an unspecified cash reward for information on the location of Owens.
Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.