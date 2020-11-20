The Franklin Police Department said goodbye to a longtime police officer on Friday who retired after a 25-year career with the department.
FPD Officer Carlos Cordero began his career with FPD in 1995, and according to a news release, Cordero graduated from the Texas Police Academy in 1985, serving the public as a State of Texas Correctional Officer, Deputy Sheriff in Walker County, Texas, a Narcotics Agent for the Central East Texas Narcotics Task Force and Deputy Constable in Houston before moving to Tennessee.
According to the news release, Cordero excelled at assignments in the 21st Judicial Drug Task Force, also serving as a Detective in the FPD Criminal Investigation Division and most recently as a day shift Patrol Officer where he was known for patrolling on a bike.
"His pleasant demeanor, bilingual abilities, and passion for keeping Franklin safe is sincerely appreciated and will be missed by residents, business owners, and his Franklin Police family," the news release reads.
FPD Chief Deborah Faulkner called Cordero a "consummate professional law enforcement officer."
“He came to work every day with a wonderful smile and positive attitude— always ready to come to the aid of anyone who needed him. He will be incredibly missed by all of us," Faulkner said.
"It has been a pleasure to protect and serve the citizens of Historic Franklin. I have met visitors from around the world on Main Street who fell in love with the charm and friendly people here," Cordero said. "I have made great memories and met lifelong friends. Adios!”
