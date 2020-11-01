Franklin Police Officer Russ Lockard has retired after a 25-year career in the department.
According to an FPD news release, Lockard joined the department in 1995 as an emergency dispatcher before transferring to the Patrol Division.
Most recently Lockard served in the department's Field Operations Division as well as serving as a SWAT Operator, Field Training Officer, Detective and Interim Sergeant leading the Department’s Officer Training Program.
"Officer Lockard’s contributions to the Franklin Police Department over the past 25 years have been immeasurable, and he will be greatly missed by his Franklin PD family," the news release reads.
Lockard is a two-time recipient of the Chief’s Coin in recognition of his excellence while leading the Department’s training program, where he specialized in firearms training and emergency vehicle operations.
“Franklin is a beautiful city, and it has been a privilege to watch its growth for the past 25 years,” Lockard said. “I will certainly miss the people that I have been fortunate enough to connect with while working here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.