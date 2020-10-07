The Franklin Police Department padlocked The Tin Roof 2, a Cool Springs-area bar, on Wednesday after a court order from the Williamson County Circuit Court, citing a drain on police resources.
"This year, patronage at that business has caused a drain on police resources resulting from more than 70 incidents including 13 assaults, rape, public indecency, theft, gun possession, theft, and DUI from January 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020," an FPD news release reads.
The City alleges that The Tin Roof 2 is a public nuisance and has been granted a writ of temporary injunction abating a nuisance, which included padlocking and searching the premises.
According to the news release, the order prohibits anyone, including the establishment’s owners, from entering the premises pending an Oct. 12 court date.
"The Franklin Police Department, city officials and District Attorney’s Office consider the padlocking of a business a last resort when a business blatantly promotes behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our citizens and community," the news release reads.
