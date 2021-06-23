The Franklin Police Department announced the promotion of 13 veteran officers on Wednesday.
According to an FPD news release, FPD Chief Deborah Faulkner issued the promotions during a ceremony at FPD headquarters on Wednesday.
Those promotions include the now Captain Rick Clouse, Lt. Matt Smalley, Lt. Clayton Cates, Lt. Aaron Compton Sgt. Robert Dilworth, Sgt. Brandon Sandrell, Sgt. Kenneth Gibbs and Sgt. Adam Cohen.
In addition, Faulkner promoted both Samantha Brooks and Kyle Brink to the rank of Detective, while Wes Johnson, Michael Oliver, and Clint Riggs were all three promoted to the rank of Master Patrol Officer.
“Each of these veteran officers has demonstrated that they possess the leadership, heart, and ability to serve our citizens well,” Faulkner said in the news release. “I congratulate them on this next chapter in their career and know that they look forward to serving the Franklin community in new ways.”
