The Franklin Police Department has issued an update into an investigation of a hidden camera found inside of a girl's bathroom last week inside of Premier Athletics.
According to an updated news release, the GoPro camera that was hidden in the restroom contained videos of 60 females, mostly minor girls, and police believe that the unidentified suspect had been intermittently placing the camera in the bathroom since September of 2020.
Two of those 60 unidentified victims appear to have been partially undressed in the videos, according to police.
"Working with facility management, detectives have identified 47 of the 60 victims and are in the process of notifying their parents," the news release reads. "Detectives are working to identify the remaining 13 victims."
Police said that only one bathroom is believed to be involved in the investigation, and that detectives are working to examine other evidence that has been sized in the investigation.
FPD does expect to file charges against that unidentified suspect, at which point police said they will identify the suspect.
"The placement of a camera in such a private place is a violation of trust in its most extreme form," the news release added. "This is terribly upsetting to parents and their children, and it is just as troubling to us. The department is working diligently to safeguard sensitive images, to help victims and their families cope, and to prepare a solid criminal case for the courtroom."
Parents can share information they may have about this case by emailing Franklin police at: [email protected].
