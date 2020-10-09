The Franklin Police Department is recognizing National Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a display of purple ribbons outside of the FPD headquarters.
The ribbons are meant to symbolize the department's commitment to helping victims.
National Domestic Violence Awareness Month was first recognized in 1981 by the National Center Against Domestic Violence and now in 2020 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that domestic violence, also referred to as Intimate Partner Violence, impacts about 25 percent of women and nearly 10 percent of men during their lifetime.
These include instances of sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner. They also report more than 43 million women and 38 million men experience psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
"Domestic violence perpetrated on an individual is a crime against our entire community," an FPD news release reads.
FPD asks that anyone experiencing domestic violence to call them for help at 615-794-2513, while local shelter information can be found by calling 615-599-5777 or online here.
Other resources for those in need include the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). Advocates are also available to chat online 24/7.
The National Center for Victims of Crime can be reached at 1-855-4-VICTIM (1-855-484-2846), while the Office on Women's Health and the National Institute of Justice also have resources available.
Law enforcement advise that anyone in immediate danger in an instance of domestic violence should call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.