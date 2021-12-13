Five Franklin Police officers were recently recognized for their professional accomplishments in traffic safety and DUI enforcement.
According to an FPD news release, Master Patrol Officer Wesley Johnson, Master Patrol Officer Michael Oliver and Officer Aaron Moore, who all work the midnight shift, were recognized by Mother's Against Drunk Driving.
FPD reports that all three officers are responsible for 46 percent, or 260, of the department's DUI arrests in 2020.
"These officers have worked diligently to protect the streets of Franklin from impaired drivers and spent countless hours in court with the hope of reducing injuries and deaths caused by such an avoidable crime," the news release reads.
FPD Officers J.P. Sullivan Tuck and Officer Joe LeCates were both recognized by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for their traffic safety efforts including enforcement of Tennessee’s hands-free law and for enforcing laws around school bus safety.
