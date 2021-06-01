The Franklin Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and homes after they said that multiple auto burglaries were committed on Monday night.
According to an FPD news release, about a dozen unlocked cars were gone through by unknown person(s) in the Royal Oaks and West Main Street corridors, including Carter Street, Forrest Street and Champions Circle.
Police also reported that several gunshots were fired on Champions Circle by two unidentified Black males, and police said that they believe that the suspects who fired the shots are also responsible for at least some of the burglaries.
No one was injured in the shooting, and police said that they are unsure who, if anyone, was the intended target of the gunfire.
Now FPD detectives are asking for anyone who may have home security footage of the shooting to contact police at (615) 794-2513.
This past weekend Spring Hill Police also reported a string of auto burglaries and auto thefts, prompting many law enforcement agencies to remind residents to lock up their homes, vehicles and other valuables.
