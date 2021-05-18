Two Franklin Police Officers are being hailed as heroes after they pulled a man from a burning car early Tuesday morning following a crash.
According to an FPD news release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Jordan Road and Westminster Drive just after 5 a.m. after a 911 call had been made and the line had been left open.
They arrived at the scene to find a car that was off the roadway and on fire, and when they realized that the driver was still inside they pulled the unidentified and unconscious man, who they believe had a medical emergency prior to the crash, from the car before it was completely engulfed in flames.
FPD released badge camera footage of the incident, and said that officers David Edwards and Kyle Brink will be awarded in the future for their efforts that successfully saved the life of the driver.
