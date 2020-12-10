The Franklin Police Department has issued a missing child alert for 8-year-old Paul "Lyle" Sykes who is believed to be in danger.
According to an FPD Nixle alert, Sykes is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing approximately 4'3" and weighing approximately 75 lbs.
He may be with his mother, Bethany Triplett, who may be driving a black, 4-door Toyota Avalon sedan with license plate number 7W6 307.
Anyone with any information on the location of Sykes or Triplett should call 911.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
